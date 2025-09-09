Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SB's avatar
SB
7h

I don’t enjoy Trump’s bravado. He’s a destructive thug surrounded by yes monkeys. If his destruction was localized to the people who voted for him, that’s some kind of justice. But sadly, it doesn’t work that way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Quarter-pounder's avatar
Quarter-pounder
7h

What's the play now? Short the dollar?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture