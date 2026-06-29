Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
9h

Moral Hazard for sure is built into the system, the incentives are not aligned with the greater good and things get worst, ultimately for everyone, but last, much later, for the fat cats living off the hazard. Too true. Well written. Let's all open our eyes and push for correction and restraint.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
9h

Extremely interesting. Thank you, John.

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