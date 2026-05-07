Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Mike Noone's avatar
Mike Noone
6h

Lau,

We really all need to seriously consider that the pointy shoe crowd and the inner circle in DC have not got a clue about the consequences of their actions, both within the US and more importantly in the rest of the world.

Ginger man has potentially sentenced a billion or more people to death by starvation via famine.

He has sentenced Americans to poverty via the greatest depression in human history.

You are going to need more than just gold!

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Steven Mays's avatar
Steven Mays
5h

And .. find another source for urea or fertilizer..wtf …I didn’t know , bad on me but ppl w comprehensive view must have known all this time …I know it takes one of the 4 gases to make Ni or urea so let’s figure it out ..

>>it’s a chemistry thing for making ingredients for fertilizer…where else can this be done on scale..

..

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