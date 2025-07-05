Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh's avatar
Josh
4h

Yes Matt, please and thank you for what you’ve already done. Love the podcasts and articles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Clavin's avatar
Brian Clavin
4h

Keep Going Matt.

No idea where your journey through the 800+ pages lead.

And I believe/know that the farmer bennies that you have discovered thus far must be a head-butt to what you’re trying to do down South without the helicopter money. ( Sorry Mate!!)

Appreciate Your Great Work

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture