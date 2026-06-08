Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Luke's avatar
Luke
17h

Currently my government (legislature) is in talks or deciding to integrate military data and technologies with a foreign government. That’s a boatload of trust we must have for said foreign nation. Except a couple of days ago the Pentagon raised the threat of this nation spying on us to the highest level ever.

My point is when this type of shit is happening Im not sure how you make sense of anything. We have arrived at Peak Clown World. We can continue to ignore reality but eventually there will be consequences for it. If we somehow dodge said pitfalls of this war then perhaps even I will convert to Clown.

I really am thinking about it. Can’t beat em join em type of deal 🤡

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
14h

Excellent steady advise. Agree!

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