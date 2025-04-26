Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick's avatar
Mick
5h

Question: With the US debt so big why is this administration passing thru a 4T tax cut and raising the debt ceiling?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris james's avatar
Chris james
6h

The big question is where did all the money go

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture