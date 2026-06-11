Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
12h

and we Love Doug Casey's information---but Im disabled and can't afford even the Discounted rate----my Fixed Income doesn't even come close.

God Bless.

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
12h

I am First Nations person-Yes, please don't blame us---I am a Canadian Indian---we get blamed for everything-Guns didn't take us down---a Liquid with a Cork destroyed us. We had no experience with alcohol they figured that out--We release an Enzyme which makes it as Addictive as Crack Cocaine--It Destroyed us! No, I do not hate as my Daddy well verbalized--"Daddy, do you Hate the White Man?"--his answer? "No, I do not. Hate Destroys a Mans Soul." He died soon after.

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