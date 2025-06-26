Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. B's avatar
Dr. B
20mEdited

China was a logical recruit for the job of dissuading Iran since it’s mostly their oil. In addition, have you noticed Iran has zero air defenses? If they close the straight, their troops and equipment will be setting a very rapid course for the bottom of the ocean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture