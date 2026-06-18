Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Lbqqocj's avatar
Lbqqocj
9h

Loved this article, not being a sophisticated investor and not always having the time to research as I should, I'm sure I have taken this gamble way too often over my trading years. Thanks John for the reality of how some companies operate — very low morals or integrity.

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Herman Mills's avatar
Herman Mills
4h

You can fool most of the people dome oftentimes and fool some people most of the time but never fool all the people all the time

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