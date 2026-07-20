Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Harold Shaeffer's avatar
Harold Shaeffer
1h

John, as an 88 year-old retired dryland wheat farmer residing in Western Colorado, I found your article interesting and likely factual. The problem I'm having accepting "this future Ag picture" is pure and simple. Who is going to do the actual farming? Our average USA farmer is 60 years old, their children are not interested in taking up where Mom and Dad left off. Plus, one does not make money farming, you make money owning the farm, its called land value. My 2500 acre farm sits completely idle as I write. We are in a severe drought and no family members to take over. If and when the land is sold, it won't be to raise wheat or any ag product.

I urge your readers to watch some of the many videos of the modern mid-west farmer, and try to comprehend the investment they have in land, equipment, and their individual life time commitment. As a young farmer, one does not succeed by hiring on today or joining the family operation, with the idea of moving on a year or two later if a better deal comes along.

It still takes, sunshine, moisture, land, tons of money, and a life-time family commitment to have a nation-wide successful agricultural community. We are going downhill fast, and I just don't think we can engineer our way out. Economics 101 rules!

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
3h

Excellent, fun, and funny enough article on the danger of collectivist thinking and ignorance, in general, with real life sharing (appreciated) with references to new robotic tech startups that might be successful in combating weed problems, concluding, with a chuckle: "We will soon have another good way to lose money in the vineyard business."

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