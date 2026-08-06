Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Lauran's avatar
Lauran
9h

Very timely advice, at a time when people just seem to need more money constantly. Medical insurance is the worst, especially when you are on Medicare! It is a sin what the insurance companies have done to seniors.

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Leroy Sloan's avatar
Leroy Sloan
12h

Brand new subscriber. Good philosophy on insurance. I adopted it many years ago and have saved tens of thousands over the years. Had catastrophic health coverage until Obama care came along. It worked just fine and came through when I developed cancer. Keep the cards and letters coming. I’m liking my subscription so far.

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