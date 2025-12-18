Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stirich's avatar
stirich
16h

Where’s Doug? We haven’t seen him in a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Mr Smith's avatar
Mr Smith
6h

Platinum is almost 100% an industrial metal. Mostly used in auto catalytic converters on the exhaust system. In my opinion if you want platinum do not get physical. Trade the paper.

Most coin shops do not trade platinum so if you need to liquidate some of your stack quickly, you will be in a bind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture