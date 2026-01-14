Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

TiredOfTheBull
5h

Bravo. Well stated! And now shared. What a mess. Few see it coming around me. How brave you are to move your family away and set up a stronghold. We are being taxed out of ours, here in the Land of the Debt Printing Press…

Your book, The Preparation, 3x shared as gifts. Intelligent, informative and an easy read. Thank you for all you do.

In our 70’s and thinking of a trip south, very soon. Best of luck, yound man. Regards to your family and Doug and his family.

Tristan Burke
5h

Like Alex Krainer, I'm 60/40 Trump. He's a sledghammer with his mouth, but his actions are all that matter. I like that he seems to be against the globalist money cartels at least, and getting out of the U.N., WHO and the other 66 ngo's. Being Canadian, this is a pipe dream for me and my family. I hate his affiliation with Israel, and what looks to be a future push into stablecoins (their version of CBDC). I also hate his penchant for war. Susan Kokinda (YT), paints a lovely image of Trump, while Catherine Fitts has an opposing view. Lots to discern here, and the reason I dropped these names for people to do their research.

