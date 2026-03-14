I don’t usually send out more than one Chart of the Week essay in a week—unless something really compelling comes across our desks. And this is one of those times.

Take a look at the chart below showing Dubai’s real estate index. The DFM Real Estate Index tracks the market value of publicly traded real estate companies in Dubai—it’s a reliable gauge of investor sentiment and what’s actually happening on the ground.

The index has plunged 32% since the Iran conflict started. It’s wiped out every gain made in 2025. Peak was 16,910 points on February 27—the day before the U.S. and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran. Now it’s sitting around 11,516.

It looks even more dramatic when you look at the candlestick chart. Take a look.

If you saw this chart without context, you’d probably think it was crypto. Maybe one of those meme coins the Trump family launched before last year’s inauguration. Up for a few months… then gone.

It's truly amazing when you consider where Dubai's real estate market was just last year. In 2025, transactions in the emirate hit roughly $250 billion. That's the highest figure in Dubai's history. More than 270,000 deals closed.

Real estate was on fire. Figuratively.

Now Dubai residents are seeing some literal fires—courtesy of the U.S.-Israel strikes that triggered all this. Iranian drones and missiles have struck the Fairmont Hotel, Jebel Ali Port, and Dubai International Airport. Debris from intercepted missiles has been raining down across the city, igniting blazes at some of Dubai's most iconic locations.

And here’s the thing.

Dubai isn’t just some standalone story. It’s part of the United Arab Emirates, one of the Gulf’s major oil producers. Abu Dhabi is the capital, but Dubai is the commercial engine. And what’s happening in Dubai real estate right now is a canary in the coal mine for what’s coming across the entire Gulf region.

As I noted earlier this week when writing about the Strait of Hormuz closure, Gulf oil producers are facing a fiscal crisis. These aren’t diversified economies—they produce oil, and that’s the revenue base. And when that collapses, they’ll inevitably start pulling capital back from abroad.

And guess what? That’s a problem for the U.S. Because for decades, Gulf producers have been recycling oil revenues into U.S. financial assets. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait alone held over $1 trillion in U.S. assets as of late 2024. And when their oil revenues dry up, they’ll be forced to liquidate assets—triggering a spike in Treasury yields, a surge in borrowing costs, and a sell-off in mainstream stocks.

Bottom line: Dubai is the preview. If Hormuz stays closed, the fallout won’t stay there—or even in the other Gulf countries. It’ll show up in your portfolio.

Have a good rest of the weekend,

Lau Vegys

P.S. As Doug Casey recently warned, the Iran crisis could be “the pin that the bubble has finally found.” In our latest Crisis Investing alert, we recommended a position designed to capitalize on what’s unfolding—and the market vulnerabilities that will persist long after the headlines fade.