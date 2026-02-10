Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
2m

I also think that China wants to promote the upcoming BRICS currency as the replacement.

Wanda Sobran's avatar
Wanda Sobran
5m

Doing it ahead of this new war we are about to start with Iran .

