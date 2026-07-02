Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
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And to you too Dr. Hunt and Mr. Casey. Happy Independence Day to you both and Happy Birthday to me too! Yes, I was born on July 4th. When my Momma said-"Daddy, it's time!"--did Daddy rush her out and drive in a Panic to the Hospital? Nope. Daddy FIRST took down the U.S. Flag, folded it Military Style Then took Momma to the Hospital. (when I was born, the U.S. Flag Was Not to be displayed after dark--all 48 stars could not be displayed-yes, I'm that old.) Daddy was a WWII Veteran and was not even an American! My Daddy was a Canadian American Indian and Loved America til the Day he died. In fact he was a Triple Citizen, A Tribal Citizen, which is a thing, a Canadian Citizen where he as born on his First Nations Reserve in Canada--known as Indian Reservations here and granted U.S. Citizenship when he served in WWII.

On a side and what I believe is somewhat ironic, when Anyone greets me with "Happy July 4th!" which is quite often, sadly,--my response is "and have a Merry December 25th to you too!" followed by odd and confused looks---"This guys crazy! He thinks it's Christmas or something. I gotta get away from this Nut!"

Happy Independence Day to you all and May God Bless you and yours and Bless and Protect America!

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