Gold has been one of the great stories of the past year — up over $1,600 from a year ago even after its recent pullback. Yes, the metal has sold off sharply, down nearly 20% from its all-time high of $5,589 hit in late January. If you’re wondering why and whether the bull case is still intact, Lau wrote about it in detail here.

The short version: nothing we’re seeing here changes the underlying fundamentals — and if anything, we’re as bullish as ever.

What we will say is this: even at current post-pullback prices, the economics for a gold explorer sitting on high-grade ground in one of the world’s most underexplored jurisdictions have rarely been more compelling. And the story we’re bringing you today is one of the best we’ve come across in years.

Before we go further: this is the first private company PP we’ve ever presented to our Phyle VIP/Founders. That distinction matters — please read the risks section before deciding.