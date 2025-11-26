Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

norica
5h

You will own nothing and be happy

Tom Naifeh's avatar
Tom Naifeh
2h

Great Britain has tried numerous schemes’ to place people on the ‘property ladder’. The first time buyers they offered £50,000. Prices increased almost over night by £50,000 miraculously around 2016/2017. Since that ‘didn't work as intended’ , they decided to try a new scheme of £25,000. Guess what occurred? Government intervention and spending tax dollars to get re-elected simply wastes your money.

Do not re-elect people that have been in power over 12 years. If they can’t fix the budget to reduce deficits or fix Social Security and Medicare, no problem. Whatever reductions occur for the tax payers MUST as a percentage be applied to all Congressional persons for their PAY AND PENSIONS as well as Federal Judges and the ADMINISTRATION. If your retirement is cut, so should their retirements.

If a full budget isn’t passed that reduces the deficit, any shutdowns will remove payments to all Congressional members, Federal Judges, and Federal Administrators and there are no repayments or any reimbursements for the shut down period. Other worker - employees do receive reimbursements and back pay IF they worked at their jobs with a 3% interest for unpaid and worked funds’.

Let’s cut Congressional, Judicial, and Administrative benefits. They must be on Medicare like the general public.

