Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Happycoin
1h

Any thought about StKorea and TW markets going up with potential issues with importing energy (Hormuz)? If it remains closed another 3-4 weeks, those countries will face energy shortage and therefore impact their respective stock market?

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