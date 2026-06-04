Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
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Extremely well written and full of insights into what might be going on behind the fog of war and smoke screens of misinformation and propaganda.  The actual markets most certainly will have a freehand once hell freezes over.  Thanks for the good humor that runs through this piece despite the distressing facts of the case.  Good medicine for the weary reader.

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