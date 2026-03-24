VIP Call: Iran, oil, supply chains, market complacency, and why this all feels a lot more serious than most people seem willing to admit.

Each week VIP/Founder members get together on zoom to discuss world events, the markets, share boots on the ground stories, and - most important - discuss solutions. If you’d like to join us for these calls Upgrade to Founder’s level. Call in details listed below.

This week’s call started with Iran, but it didn’t stay there for long.

What came out of the discussion was something bigger and more unsettling: the sense that we may be watching the early stages of another major system shock while most people are still treating it like background noise.

That was really the heart of the conversation. Not just whether the Iran crisis is serious, but whether people are grasping the second- and third-order effects if this drags on. Oil infrastructure. Shipping routes. Refining capacity. Freight. Consumer prices. Supply chains. Markets. Political reactions. Social psychology. All of it.

A few people tried to make the optimistic case that there must still be an off-ramp here. Maybe there is. But even those taking the less apocalyptic view seemed to agree on one thing: if more key energy infrastructure is damaged, the consequences do not end when the headlines cool down.

That’s what made this conversation worth hearing.

There was a lot of back and forth on whether this is just another geopolitical flare-up or the beginning of something much larger. But over and over, the discussion kept circling back to the same basic problem: modern life is far more fragile than most people think, and energy sits underneath almost all of it.

One of the most valuable parts of the call was hearing from people dealing with the real economy, not just theorizing about it. We got firsthand comments about transportation bottlenecks, freight capacity, rising costs, and how fast things can go sideways when fuel, regulation, and logistics all start hitting at once. That part caught my attention. It’s one thing to talk abstractly about supply chain stress. It’s another to hear that parts of the system are already under visible strain.

That’s also why the discussion kept bringing people back to early 2020. Not because this is the same event, but because it has a similar feel: a moment when the public is still mostly asleep, markets are still functioning as if everything is normal, and a small group of people are looking at the underlying pieces and thinking, this could get a lot worse very fast.

We also spent time on the practical side of things. What do you do in an environment like this? The answers were pretty simple. Buy what you know you’ll need before prices go higher. Keep more cash than feels comfortable. Don’t confuse a volatile dip with a real washout. And think through what happens if shortages, delays, or sudden policy responses show up faster than expected.

There was also a strong case made for gold and gold equities over the longer run, even if a broad liquidity event hits everything first. In other words, the path could be ugly before it becomes obvious.

I don’t think everyone on the call agreed about the causes, the motives, or the endgame. But there was broad agreement on something more important: this is not a moment to be passive, and it’s not a moment to assume that because life still looks normal, it will keep looking normal.

That assumption has been expensive before.

Some of the key discussion points:

Why the market still looks far too complacent about Iran

How energy disruption can spill into everything else

Why damaged infrastructure matters even if the conflict cools down

What trucking and freight conditions are already signaling

Why this has the psychological feel of early 2020

The case for stocking up on things you’ll need anyway

Why holding cash now may matter more than chasing every dip

The long-term bullish case for gold in a world like this

Whether the real risk is not just war, but a wider economic reset

Call to action:

Watch the full discussion below. Even if you don’t agree with every conclusion, it’s the kind of conversation that helps you think ahead instead of reacting after the fact.



Best,

Matt

Call in details: