“There are three kinds of lies: Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics”
~ Mark Twain
I’ll keep this brief, dear reader. I know you’ve got plenty on your plate today with Thanksgiving preparations. But let me ask you this—do you think you can feed your entire gathering tonight for just $58?
NBC News seems convinced. In fact, they believe $58 is all you need to feed 10 people. That’s right—10 people. Take a look and see for yourself.
The costs of this year's holiday feast - estimated at $58.08 for a 10-person gathering, or $5.81 a head - dropped 5% since last year, the lowest level since 2021.
NBC News wants you to believe that 10 people can sit down to Thanksgiving dinner for just $58, or $5.80 a person. I mean, is this 1942? This kind of nonsense is exactly how you ended up with Trump, NBC News.
So, I went over to X, and of course, it was filled with other media outlets parroting the same absurdity. I mean, we shouldn’t be surprised, right? After all, these numbers are coming from one of the “respectable” NGOs, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).
The backlash on X was brutal. Here’s just one example...
Yep, this is about right. Although, if we’re being honest, adding another zero to that $58.08—bringing it up to $580.80—would probably be much closer to the truth for many 10-person Thanksgiving gatherings.
Now, I couldn’t believe they could get it so wrong, so I decided to dig a little deeper into the data. And sure enough, it’s all true. Not only is the AFBF claiming you can feed 10 people for just $58, but they also say that Thanksgiving dinner prices are way down compared to 2023 and 2022.
Imagine that! Here we were thinking America’s facing a cost of living crisis… I guess we’ll just have to take the word of NBC News and the AFBF.
Now, I’m not sure what AFBF's exact methodology is here—probably pretty questionable if I had to guess—but when you’re parroting statements like that and you’re NBC News, you’d better preface it with a heavy dose of disclaimers.
And here’s what we do know: the average price of just the turkey is around $30. We also know that its price isn’t just up from last year and the year before—it’s at an all-time high. Take a look at the graph below.
If we compare turkey prices to 2019, they’ve actually gone up by 124%.
At around $30 for the turkey, that leaves just $28 for the rest—trimmings, drinks, and all the other goodies. So, unless you've got a time machine handy, you're probably going to have a hard time making that arithmetic work for your family tonight… no matter what news outlets like NBC News say.
But let’s not let all that propaganda take away from a wonderful Thanksgiving day!
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours, my dear reader!
Concerning Thanksgiving dinner costs............these people STILL do not understand why they lost! Enough said!
Thanks for the plate of propaganda Doug! I am grateful for your reality!
1718, "committee of cardinals in charge of foreign missions of the Catholic Church," short for Congregatio de Propaganda Fide "congregation for propagating the faith," a committee of cardinals established 1622 by Gregory XV to supervise foreign missions. The word is properly the ablative fem. gerundive of Latin propagare "set forward, extend, spread, increase" (see propagation).
