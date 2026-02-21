Dear Crisis Investing Subscribers,

About six months ago, we sent you an alert that started like this:

We rarely send alerts outside of our regular publishing schedule—and we’ve never sent one over a weekend. But every once in a while, a truly unusual opportunity crosses our desks. One so compelling — and so asymmetrical in its risk and reward—that we feel obligated to get it in front of you before our full monthly issue. This is one of those occasions. The company in question is a small firm with a breakthrough technology that could unlock an entirely new industry.

What happened next put that “asymmetrical” thesis to the test.

Within hours of that recommendation, the stock was hit by a coordinated short-seller attack. Allegations. Panic selling. Shares plunged over 50% in days.

But we didn’t panic. We called management. We demanded answers and concrete commitments—specific milestones with actual timelines we could track. We followed up in writing. We kept the pressure on—asking the hard questions, getting clarity for our subscribers, and reporting back every step of the way. This enabled us to hold through the volatility while others sold under pressure. And those who followed our tranche strategy bought more shares at dramatically lower prices when the fear peaked.

Today, despite everything, the position has more than doubled from our average entry.

If you took that weekend alert seriously and followed our tranche strategy, it’s now time to lock in your gains. And yes, that’s why you’re getting another weekend alert from us—this time to take the profits.