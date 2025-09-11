Lau here. I’m deep into an essay on the horrible events now gripping the U.S. — but until that’s ready, I wanted to share something I think you’ll enjoy. Matt Smith sat down with Gabriel Custodiet to talk about his and Doug Casey’s new book The Preparation: How to Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous.

The discussion explores what young men can do instead of jumping straight into university or the workforce — and how to set yourself on the path to becoming a true “Renaissance Man.”

You can listen to it below, or on Gabriel’s Substack — The Watchman Privacy — which we encourage you to check out. Gabriel’s one of our own — a member of the Phyle and someone doing great work.