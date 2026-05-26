Guest post today from our friend, Frank Giustra. Giustra is CEO of the Fiore Group and a veteran mining financier. Among many other well known successes, Frank was the founder Silver Wheaton, which became Wheaton Precious Metals, a flagship of the streaming model. Original post.

If you were asked how the United States protects its national security, you might think first of the U.S. military. Or maybe you’d say it’s America’s extensive intelligence network that keeps it secure. Or the vast oceans that buffer its eastern and western borders. In fact, there’s a tool that’s more important than any of those: the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

For the past fifty years, that reserve status has been guaranteed by one thing, the petrodollar. After Nixon closed the gold window in 1971, the dollar could have collapsed. Instead, the U.S. struck a deal with Saudi Arabia. The deal boiled down to this: if you price your oil exclusively in dollars, and recycle the surpluses into U.S. Treasuries, we’ll guarantee your security. That deal made the dollar the world’s reserve currency, and it has allowed America to live beyond its means.

Every country that buys oil needs dollars. This creates constant global demand for greenbacks. It lets the U.S. run massive deficits, print trillions out of thin air, and finance its debt cheaply. Without the petrodollar, America’s “exorbitant privilege” would evaporate and its standard of living would see a dramatic decline.

More importantly, the U.S. would lose its ability to use sanctions to punish countries that don’t fall in line. In short, the petrodollar’s demise would present an existential national security threat. That’s why the States goes to great lengths to protect the petrodollar. History shows us that any country or leader who threatens the dollar’s status will face the full wrath of American power, whether in the form of orchestrated coups, assassinations, or military attacks.

The stories we’ve been fed about why the U.S. went after Saddam Hussein in Iraq, Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, and why the U.S. attacked Iran, are superficially plausible, even noble. But peel back the layers and you get to the heart of the matter.

These weren’t humanitarian missions or righteous crusades against evil. They were targeted operations against regimes with massive oil reserves that dared to mess with the one thing that keeps the American economic machine humming and the country secure.

The invasion of Iraq in 2003 was justified by Saddam’s purported weapons of mass destruction and his supposed ties to Osama bin Laden. Saddam was said to be days away from nuking the West and handing anthrax to al-Qaeda.

The intervention in Libya in 2011 was prompted by what the media fed us about an “imminent humanitarian catastrophe” after the Arab Spring uprising. We were told that Gaddafi was about to slaughter civilians in Benghazi and turn his country into Rwanda 2.0. A UN resolution and NATO’s “Responsibility to Protect” provided the green light for airstrikes. The regime’s response was brutal, but not very different from other Arab Spring crackdowns (e.g., Syria, Bahrain, Yemen) that didn’t trigger NATO intervention.

In Venezuela, narco-terrorism was the justification for the kidnapping of Maduro, who was believed to be running the Cartel de los Soles and flooding America with cocaine and fentanyl. He was also accused of stealing elections and turning the country into a criminal narco-state that threatened U.S. lives and borders.

Iran, meanwhile, was supposedly just two weeks from having a nuclear weapon able to reach America when the U.S. and Israel started bombing away at the end of February (the same “two weeks away” that Israel and the States have been warning about for the last 47 years). Besides, the regime had long been sponsoring terror and destabilizing the entire region. What’s a humanitarian superpower to do but come to the rescue?

Is it just a wild coincidence that all four countries sit on some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves and were either actively selling oil in non-dollar currencies or threatening to do so? Perhaps, but that would be one hell of a coincidence.

Each of the proffered narratives was either greatly exaggerated or an outright fabrication. Iraq had no active WMD program and no serious al-Qaeda links. Saddam had switched Iraq’s UN oil-for-food sales from dollars to euros in late 2000, calling the dollar “the currency of the enemy.” After the U.S. invaded, and Saddam was killed, Iraqi oil sales flipped back to dollars.

Gaddafi’s defiance was even more galling to the States. In 2009, as African Union chair, he had pushed a pan-African dinar, backed by Libya’s 143 tonnes of gold and hundreds of billions in sovereign wealth. He wanted all African oil denominated in that new currency. (Later we learned that Sidney Blumenthal’s email to Hillary Clinton in April 2011 had spelled out that one of the reasons for the intervention was to halt that currency switch.)

Libya had complied with every Western demand for nearly a decade: Gaddafi gave up his nuclear and chemical programs, paid Lockerbie compensation, opened oil fields to BP, Exxon, and ENI, even allowed the CIA to run rendition flights through Libyan airports. Once he floated the idea of selling oil in non-dollar terms, though, that cooperation wasn’t enough. He was killed after a French airstrike on his convoy.

Maduro’s drug complicity was real, but the bigger problem was that he had been cozying up to China and Russia. China was buying huge amounts of Venezuelan oil, payment in yuan, at $8–$12 below benchmark prices. That yuan deal ended the moment U.S. forces extracted Maduro in January. The US admitted as such the minute the operation ended. It has always been about the oil and the dollar. It took the Trump administration to actually say the quiet part out loud.

Iran, meanwhile, whose nuclear program had been “obliterated” less than a year earlier, has also been selling oil to China using yuan to dodge Western sanctions. Iran keeps getting squeezed, first by sanctions and now by bombs, not because it’s a repressive regime and not just because of Israel’s influence on the U.S., but because it was the poster child for yuan oil sales and BRICS alignment. The U.S., as they used to say of Her Majesty, was “not pleased.”

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Big OPEC countries that keep selling in dollars, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE get carrots, not sticks. The Emirates floated a not-so-subtle warning: if dollar liquidity dries up, they “may be forced” to settle some oil in yuan. The response? Rather than punish the UAE, the U.S. is considering offering a currency swap line to reinforce dollar dominance.

The UAE is not exactly broke — they’ve got $300 billion in reserves and trillions in sovereign wealth funds. They’re negotiating a Fed swap line not because they need a bailout, but for liquidity insurance amid the Iran war and a desire to stay in the “elite club” of dollar insiders. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has openly called swaps a tool to reinforce dollar dominance and counter China.

US intervention in oil-rich countries has never been about democracy, human rights, or stopping bad guys. It’s always been about the dollar. U.S. debt relative to GDP is four times higher than it was forty years ago. The petrodollar recycling loop has subsidized America’s borrowing costs across all those years.

But now that loop is breaking. Today, more than 20% of global oil transactions are conducted in non-dollar currencies — yuan, rubles, euros, even crypto in some cases. After Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022 and the U.S. imposed sanctions, Russia settled massive volumes of oil in yuan. Meanwhile, the BRICS nations are busy developing alternatives.

If the petrodollar keeps losing its hold, the U.S. dollar will lose its reserve status. If that happens, the entire financial house of cards, built on the assumption that the world will always need dollars, will come crashing down.

Every time Washington takes out a leader who steps out of line, it sends a message to the rest of the world: comply or else. That heavy hand is now backfiring. Allies and adversaries alike are diversifying. Gold buying by central banks is surging, bilateral currency swaps (mostly with China) are proliferating, and countries are quietly building alternatives.

Folks, this isn’t conspiracy theory. It’s realpolitik 101. The post-1945 world runs on one rule: you don’t cross the U.S. on the petrodollar. Compliant producers get swap lines, security guarantees, and a pass on their own human-rights issues. If you have independent wealth and oil reserves and you move toward non-dollar settlement, you have a target on your back.

Oil is the most traded commodity on earth. Whoever controls the currency it trades in controls the game. That’s why the petrodollar police keep showing up with invented pretexts.

Here’s the central irony: the more the U.S. enforces the old order with military might and sanctions, the faster the rest of the world works to build a new order. Whenever the U.S. weaponizes the dollar, it’s accelerating the very de-dollarization it fears.

Central banks are losing faith in the dollar as the neutral reserve asset. That’s why they are repatriating gold. China is building parallel systems. Gold, yuan, bilateral deals, new BRICS payment arrangements: it’s all happening.

How long will other countries tolerate a world order in which challenging the dollar gets you regime change, and playing along gets you a swap line and a pat on the back? No one can say for sure. What does seem certain is that the petrodollar’s days are numbered, and the U.S. will continue exacting a bloody toll on any country it sees as accelerating its demise.