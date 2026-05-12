Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Mike Noone's avatar
Mike Noone
1h

This is not just a problem for the dollar. By logical extension it's a problem for every single fiat currency in the world. The dollars value is likely to plummet dragging the rest of the planet with it.

Got gold?

(Lots of gold..!!!)

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