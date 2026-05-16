Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Mike Noone's avatar
Mike Noone
3h

Lau,

I am reminded of a poster that used to tell you what your options are in the event of a nuclear war. Store food and water, create a safe shelter from sandbags. Stay away from sources of flammable goods and windows etc. Ensure that your children are safe. And finally, put your head between your legs and kiss your ass goodbye.

Something is going to break, if it hasn't yet already done so. The implosion of the global financial system will be one for the history books...

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MoreMore
1h

As soon as we're all in their digital control grid, there's no need for QE any longer, because your "money" becomes programmable and earning and spending of it conditional. Your life and everything around you gets tokenized, you own nothing and ....

The Genius and Clarity acts curved it in stone.

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