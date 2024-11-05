“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, And wisdom to know the difference.” ~ Reinhold Niebuhr, Serenity Prayer

As millions of Americans head to the polls today, I can't help but appreciate history's sense of irony. Exactly 419 years ago, a guy named Guy Fawkes was caught in the cellars of the English Parliament with enough barrels of gunpowder to turn the building—and everyone in it—to dust. His goal? Assassinate King James I and restore Catholic rule to England.

It didn't end well for Guy. Rather than face being hung, drawn, and quartered, he jumped off the scaffold to end things on his own terms. But then, of course, the authorities, ever eager to prove who's boss, went ahead and quartered his corpse anyway.

Most Americans wouldn't know about this historical footnote if it wasn't for "V for Vendetta" – a film Doug Casey considers fantastic, and for good reason. Adapted from a comic series, it's a cocktail of Phantom of the Opera mystique, Monte Cristo revenge, and Orwellian prophecy that eerily foreshadows much of what we're dealing with today.

Fast forward to today – same date, different century – and we're watching another attempt to change the system. These two Novembers couldn't be more different in method, yet their essence is strangely similar: people wanting a say in how they're governed, whether by trying to ignite change, literally or metaphorically by casting a vote.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published People Love Elections

Everyone loves a good election—the thrill of participation, the belief that this time things might be different, and that sweet illusion that your vote will finally tip the scales toward real change. Just look at the video Elon Musk shared earlier today: pure democratic euphoria on full display.

What’s not to love, right?

But here's the truth: both paths – revolutionary plots and voting – are dead ends if you're trying to fix anything at the personal level. And trust me, that's exactly what's happening. Just watch how completely deranged... even violent some people become when defending their political tribe. When someone is ready to cut off family or throw punches, whether themselves or through others, they're not fighting for policies—they're filling a personal void through political devotion.

But even if you're one of the rational ones, trying to vote your way into a better life is still just magical thinking – a fool's errand at best, and a dangerous way to dodge personal responsibility at worst.

Sure, it'd be nice to have your guy in the highest office—someone who can at least string a coherent sentence together without getting lost in the teleprompter. And maybe avoid turning the White House into TikTok's latest drag show venue on Christmas. But will it have any profound effect on your life or fix things for future generations? Probably not.

Disagree? Let me ask you this: Is your guy or gal going to end politicians’ spending problem or get our out-of-control debt under control? Those are the things that will ultimately cripple this nation’s economy and negatively impact you, your family, and your neighborhood.

Probably not, if history is any guide. Just take a look at the chart below—since 1970, the U.S. government has consistently run deficits, with only a few exceptions. And each time, it piled on more and more debt. Every single time.

Even the last so-called "balanced budget" under Bill Clinton (see blue bars above) was largely a result of accounting tricks, and the debt still increased during that period.

The point is, it doesn’t matter who occupies the White House—Bush, Obama, Trump, or Biden—each administration spends more than it collects, and consistently breaks the previous debt record.

And if you think a $36 trillion debt mountain (that's nearly 130% of our entire GDP) would make them pause and reconsider... well, I've got a balanced budget to sell you. They're not going to change their ways.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Radical Responsibility

Okay, but what’s the alternative?

Don’t get caught up in politics; focus on what you can actually change. We call it choosing radical responsibility, and it’s one of the five central tenets of “Phyle,” our private member community.

If life generally requires responsibility to succeed, then thriving in these challenging times demands becoming the most responsible person you've ever known. That means intentionally choosing your own path regardless of the noise.

The truth is, there's no collective escape from this mess. The only way out is individual – you, your family, and your loved ones taking radical responsibility for your own futures.

Want to be Guy Fawkes (minus the messy ending)? Fine. But make your rebellion count by revolutionizing the only government that matters—your own life.

Regards,

Lau Vegys

P.S. The first step in taking radical responsibility—and there are many—is owning responsibility for your financial future. You do that by buying assets that cannot be "printed," investing in companies that produce things our economy won't survive without, and, of course, speculating. At the very least, you should try to convert as many government currency units as you can into real money: gold. The metal’s track record speaks for itself, which is why Doug always recommends holding it in your long-term investment portfolio while investing in gold stocks for even more profits.