Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
5h

$GDMN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeffrey's avatar
Jeffrey
6h

It would be further helpful to compare the prospects of the precious metal miners to the oil and gas producers so one might know whether to sell the latter to purchase the former. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture