Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

GF
6h

This hits hard. I almost put $1k into bitcoin in 2012 at 5$ a coin. sadly “almost” only works in horseshoes and hand grenades.

“Opportunity is a haughty goddess who wastes no time with those who are unprepared” - Richest man in babylon

Laramie
5h

That is a great story. And, my kudos to you for confessing that you saw something early in Bitcoin but then lost interest before fully grasping its significance. That's not an easy public confession.

Tyler Durden, the pseudonymous curator of Zero Hedge, recently wrote an article about Bitcoin. The article is interesting in its own right. He essentially traces a dozen or so inventions that changed humanity over the past thousand years or so, then recited why people around at the time would have rejected it. The final invention he discusses is Bitcoin.

More fascinating to me were the comments. 90% of them were negative, arguing why Bitcoin is a scam. Many defended the current fiscal and monetary system -- recency bias if I have ever seen it. But, most surprising to me was that none of them understood what they were talking about. Bitcoin was dismissed because they had all heard of crypto scams not involving Bitcoin, or many claimed that Bitcoin is a "Ponzi scheme."

I have been involved in crypto for quite a while (though not as early as you). I'm not a fan of Bitcoin, although I still own the few I bought a decade ago. Bitcoin, to me, is a pet rock. It did not achieve what it set out to achieve. Back when I got involved (2015), Bitcoiners were still talking about building smart contracts on top of Bitcoin, paying for a cup of coffee with it, and how it would be a medium of exchange in the future. Now it's nearly all "store of value." Still, even I'm not arrogant enough to dismiss something that has withstood everything thrown at Bitcoin, and managed to flourish without any down time. Bitcoin is a wonder.

If the dollar ever is displaced, it will have to be displaced by a credibly neutral asset. That, to my way of thinking, is Bitcoin. (I'm not saying the dollar will be displaced; I'm saying the leading candidate to unseat the dollar as of this moment in time would be Bitcoin, however unlikely that may be.)

