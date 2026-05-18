Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Ben's avatar
Ben
3h

One note on synthetic oils - if stored properly indoors and not exposed to temperature swings and direct sunlight - they have a five year shelf life. Prices will be a lot higher by then so buying now is a smart decision. There is still availability online and in stores. Don't forget transmission fluids as they're just as important.

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Dr. Chris Ellis's avatar
Dr. Chris Ellis
20m

Really top notch analysis here Matt. Keep it coming and please keep warning people. Some disasters you can see far away. There's still a "cone of uncertainty" that could allow this to resolve in a much better fashion, but I'd rather not get caught with hopes and dreams as my primary plan.

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