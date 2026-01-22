Guest post today from our friend, Frank Giustra. Giustra is CEO of the Fiore Group and a veteran mining financier. Among many other well known successes, Frank was the founder Silver Wheaton, which became Wheaton Precious Metals, a flagship of the streaming model. Original post.

For decades, the world’s gold trade revolved around two cities: London and New York. They were the twin pillars of postwar finance—one steeped in Savile Row tradition and quiet deals, the other all skyscrapers, caffeine, and Wall Street adrenaline. That’s exactly why, in my twenties, I packed up and moved to London to open an office for Yorkton Securities, a small Canadian brokerage that financed junior mining deals. Back then, London and New York were where the action was.

We were raising capital for exploration companies, mostly gold plays, and the market had an appetite through the 1980s. European institutions started coming on board as gold fever built. Sure, there was plenty of hype and questionable promotion, but some solid companies got launched, and we had a small hand in a few of them.

The prices you see ticking across your screen today—“spot gold” and “gold futures”—still come from the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and COMEX. Every ounce gets priced in U.S. dollars, no matter if the metal came out of British Columbia, got refined in Switzerland, or ends up in Mumbai. Gold may be the oldest form of money, but after the 1940s, it became the loyal sidekick to the U.S. dollar—a global store of value denominated in hundred-dollar bills.

The U.S. came out of World War II largely untouched, holding the lion’s share of the world’s gold reserves. At Bretton Woods in 1944, the big powers agreed to peg the dollar to gold at $35 an ounce. It worked—until it didn’t. In 1971, after years of what France’s Valéry Giscard d’Estaing called America’s “exorbitant privilege,” Richard Nixon slammed the gold window shut. From then on, the dollar rested on nothing more than trust in U.S. economic strength and the full faith of the government. In plain terms: “Trust us—our economy’s strong, and our money’s as good as gold.”

The Europeans felt stabbed in the back, but they had little leverage. The dollar slid against gold through the 1970s. Without the brilliant Petrodollar arrangement—OPEC oil priced exclusively in dollars—the greenback might have collapsed. Everyone needs oil, so everyone needs dollars. Surplus petrodollars got recycled into U.S. Treasuries. Global trade ran on greenbacks, and central banks hoarded them as reserves. The dollar stayed king as long as America looked stable, disciplined, and predictable.

In 2002, China quietly opened the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). At first, it was just for the domestic market—a small player on the global stage. But China thinks in decades and centuries, not quarterly earnings calls. Over the next 15–20 years, the SGE grew into something far more significant.

Before 2002, China’s gold market was a command-economy affair: the People’s Bank of China decided mining quotas, imports, and sales. Ordinary Chinese could buy jewelry or small bars, but wholesale bullion stayed under state control. For a culture that has revered gold for millennia, this was a big shift. Suddenly, a billion people had direct access to the global gold trade and real physical ownership.

Why does that matter? On COMEX, more than 95% of trades are paper bets—contracts flip hands, but the metal rarely moves. It’s become a giant casino. Shanghai kept it old-school: trades settle with actual delivery. The gold is there, weighed, assayed, and moved between vaults.

Twelve years later, in 2014, China took the next quiet step toward reshaping global finance. They launched the Shanghai International Gold Exchange (SGEI) inside the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. For the first time, foreign banks, refiners, and funds could trade gold contracts—not in dollars, but in yuan.

The West barely noticed, but it was historic. Global investors could now price and trade gold in Chinese currency. A piece of the world’s gold market began slipping out of the dollar’s orbit. And because those trades are backed by real bullion in Chinese vaults, Beijing anchored a physical, deliverable segment of the system.

Two years after that, in 2016, came the Shanghai Gold Benchmark Price—a daily yuan-denominated auction that mirrors the old London fix, which had ruled pricing for a century. The Shanghai fix quickly became a real reference, not just at home but across Asia and the Middle East. It gave China growing control over commodity pricing.

The change felt subtle, but the implications were profound. The world’s oldest financial asset now had two pricing masters—one in London, one in Shanghai. The center of gravity was shifting.

The 2008 crisis laid bare how fragile Wall Street’s financial engineering could be: trillion-dollar bailouts, endless QE, and exploding debt. Then came COVID, and the Fed’s money printer went into overdrive. Shanghai’s physical discipline reminded everyone that real wealth has substance—you can’t conjure it from thin air.

The real wake-up call hit in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and the West froze hundreds of billions in Russian assets overnight. Nations holding U.S. Treasuries started quietly asking: What if we’re next?

While the West patted itself on the back for financial dominance, countries like China, Russia, and India were building alternatives—ways to trade, invest, and settle without the dollar. Gold became the obvious bridge, and the Shanghai Gold Exchange one of the key mechanisms.

By pricing gold in yuan with real delivery, China offered a path outside Washington’s reach. Russia began settling parts of its trade in yuan and gold. Central banks from Turkey to Singapore ramped up bullion hoarding.

The more gold trades in yuan, the more the yuan starts looking like a reserve asset. Meanwhile, the dollar—once as good as gold—now looks more like the Turkish Lira. With U.S. debt racing toward $40 trillion, it’s backed mostly by history, faith, and reassuring briefings.

The Shanghai Gold Exchange won’t replace COMEX or LBMA overnight, and the dollar won’t vanish tomorrow. But history moves in powerful tides, and you can see them if you pay attention. Empires rise and fall. The accelerating decline of the dollar against gold signals that America’s long run as the unchallenged hegemon is nearing its end.

Every trade settled in yuan instead of dollars, every bar stored in Shanghai instead of London, every central bank swapping Treasuries for bullion—these are all tremors in the tectonic plates underlying global finance. The old unipolar system is slowly giving way to a multipolar world where value isn’t just promised—it’s measured in something real.

The Shanghai Gold Exchange has played a quiet but pivotal role in this shift. It’s where finance reconnects with physics, where the abstraction of money meets the unprintable reality of atomic number 79. While central banks can print paper until the forests run out, gold remains gloriously finite.

The twentieth century belonged to the dollar. The twenty-first probably won’t belong to any single currency. It’s more likely to be a network of regional systems, each anchored by something that doesn’t need cheerleaders to prove its worth.

The age of paper promises is fraying at the edges. The age of tangible value—the age of real money—is quietly coming back into focus. The vaults under the Shanghai Gold Exchange, stacked floor to ceiling with heavy yellow bars, stand as both symbol and proof.