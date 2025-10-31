Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JenP2412's avatar
JenP2412
11hEdited

Thank you for the article. It was very interesting and insightful. I would note, however, that the conflict over the Karabakh region predates Armenia taking it back in the 1990s, and Azerbaijan's recent reclamation of it through drone war. That is not a full picture of the dispute of this region. If I'm not mistaken, these lands were taken from Armenia under Stalin's Soviet Union, and given to Azerbaijan as a ploy to keep the two regions in a never-ending conflict instead of rebelling against the Soviets. Certainly the history of this conflict will predates the 1990s. I think your article, though honest about the heavy-handed Azerbaijani propaganda did fail to note that there's a complicated history here and the Armenians might not be just land grabbers who got theirs their comeuppance in a recent drone war loss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Limpert's avatar
Jonathan Limpert
9h

Thanks for the detailed first person observations and the many conversational insights! As for the comparison between America and every country that is able to build big projects modernizing their cities and transport, perhaps the biggest handicap Americans face is our legal system which cripples everything. We will continue to decay until the complete authority or lawyers in this country is brought low.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture