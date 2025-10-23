Not so long ago, President Donald Trump was rolling out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin. Earlier this year, he invited the Russian president to a summit in Alaska—a symbolic olive branch meant to keep Moscow from fully committing to Beijing’s orbit.

The strategy seemed logical enough: keep Russia at arm’s length from China, sow divisions within BRICS, and maybe—just maybe—broker a peace deal in Ukraine that would cement Trump’s legacy as a dealmaker.

But that plan’s in shambles now.

Yesterday, Trump announced what he called “tremendous” new sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil—Russia’s two largest oil producers—effectively blacklisting them from the Western financial system. That means:

They can’t use dollar-based transactions .

They lose access to Western banks, insurers, and trading partners .

Even neutral countries (like Singapore) may back away for fear of secondary sanctions.

Trump framed the decision as the culmination of “months of fruitless diplomacy.” From his perspective, the Alaska summit achieved little—and the calls afterward weren’t much better.

Donald J. Trump: Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don’t go anywhere. I just felt it was time. We waited a long time.

The first real sign that Trump was about to turn up the heat on Russia came when the planned Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest, Hungary, was put on ice earlier this week.

And now that’s exactly what happened. Here’s what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the official release announcing the sanctions:

Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire. Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine. Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President Trump’s effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions.

Beyond Russia

What makes this especially notable—and the reason I’m writing about it at all—is that these are the first direct sanctions Trump has imposed on Russia over the Ukraine war since taking office for his second term.

And it really feels like this could be the tipping point… not just for U.S.–Russia relations, but for America’s broader relationship with the Global South—BRICS in particular.

Let me explain.

On the surface, these sanctions look like a big deal. Rosneft and Lukoil are the backbone of Russia’s energy sector. Together, they account for nearly half of Russia’s oil production—about 5 million barrels per day, or roughly 5% of global supply.

By blacklisting both companies, the U.S. Treasury has effectively cut them off from the Western financial system. In practical terms, that means it’s now much harder for them to sell oil abroad, hedge prices, or even cover shipping and maintenance.

Note: Russia has already been largely shut out of Western energy markets since 2022–2023. So this latest move doesn’t really change where Russia can sell—it changes how it can sell, by tightening the screws on financing, insurance, and logistics (that keep those exports flowing to Asia).

Geopolitically, it’s a direct strike at Russia’s main source of revenue—oil and gas taxes account for roughly a quarter of the Kremlin’s budget.

But there are two major caveats.

First, Moscow’s already shown it can adapt. When Western sanctions hit in 2022, it quickly rerouted exports to Asia. By 2023, tankers that once served Europe were streaming to Indian and Chinese ports instead. The result? The money kept flowing.

There’s no reason it couldn’t do the same again now—especially if it’s willing to cut prices. After all, Russia’s already built the infrastructure to make it happen—from its “shadow fleet” of tankers to alternative insurers and non-dollar payment systems that keep the oil moving.

Second, oil is a global commodity. Even if Russia sells less of it, a higher global price means each barrel earns more. Prices jumped 5–10% right after the new sanctions were announced—and that alone could offset much of the lost volume, especially if Russia keeps expanding its markets in China and India.

Note: Those two countries—the world’s most populous—are now Moscow’s biggest customers. China bought over 100 million tons of Russian crude last year, nearly 20% of its total imports. India, which purchased almost none before the Ukraine war, has imported around $140 billion worth of Russian oil since 2022.

And that’s exactly why I think this whole “let’s punish Russia” business could push America’s relationship with BRICS to a breaking point.

Because Trump will escalate.

He knows these realities. He understands that with China and India still buying Russian oil, these sanctions are basically toothless.

Remember, Trump already slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods earlier this year—“retaliation,” he called it, for New Delhi’s ongoing purchases of Russian crude. And since then, he’s been pressing both India and China to halt Russian oil imports altogether, warning that there’ll be a price to pay if they don’t.

How far he’s willing to take it is still an open question. But one thing seems clear: this marks the beginning of a new phase in Trump’s economic offensive—not only against Russia, but against the global order that’s kept its oil flowing.

The irony, of course, is that in trying to project U.S. strength, Trump is accelerating the very forces that weaken it. As I’ve said before—

Every tariff WILL make dollar alternatives more attractive.

Every threat WILL push BRICS members closer together.

Every sanctions regime WILL prove why they need payment systems that don’t run through New York.

In the end, it all adds up to the same outcome: a faster march toward a post-dollar world.

