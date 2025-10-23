Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Mike Noone
6h

How to appear to be strong by shooting your self in the foot.

Peter Taylor
4h

Whoop, whoop, hallelujah BIC, bloviator in chief, Trump has succumbed to neocon warmongering escalatory pressure, in so doing he has cemented Russia completely backing off the duplicit, lying, bellicose belligerent U.S, recall the current conflict is a U.S construct and Trump despite his protestations as to the conflagration being Uncle Joes War, now well and truly owns it.

At least Russia won’t have to deal with a speak both sides of your mouth, untrustworthy U.S, remember the machinations of peace offered Iran before he, Trump Green lighted, celebrated the Zionists bombing Iran, ditto taking credit the terrorist pager incident, an incident that indiscriminately targeted all comers, woman, children, elderly, the sick and infirm.. handicapped, even homosexuals and transgenders in Iran were hit, all resulting a celebrated by Trump indiscriminate act of violence.

The U.S under Trump, he who lauds and self congratulates sending Javelins to the nazis in that corrupted shithole Ukraine, presided over the pervert Elinsky, he who outlawed the 7xe of the letter “Z” .. go figure, guess he forgot how to spell his own name, either that or he, Elinsky didn’t like his name… yep, 45 sent Javelins and not blankets, nothing escalatory in that… throughout this fraudulent peace process, another replay of the faux peace sought the Genocide in Gaza, all a sham, mere noise as in reality Trump has green,ignited aided, abetted gen9cide, making himself, his administration and Americans complicit despite protestations to the contrary, genocidists, well, add that to the now globally recognised and acknowledged moniker as being together their bum chums in the U.K the world’s most murderous terrorist National states with allies in Western Europe, Germany, France, Poland all eager to join that bespoke club of being genuine genocidists, irrespective the respective populaces, a majority of which who decry such illicit, wanton acts of anti human behaviour.. sadly such majority, thin at best is offset the huge numbers who champion and cheer, indeed support and welcome these despicable acts of gratuitous violence, such regard speaking volumes for the truly loathsome, repugnant detritus of humanity these compromised souls comprise.

These latest manoeuvres will like the tariffs applied do nothing to enhance a flailing, hegemon, all but defeated, lost of its power and influence both of which continue to wane at an ever alarming rate, hence the death throes we see the once Western hegemon, led the U.S finding itself confronting, 500+ years of colonial dik tat, its pogroms, manipulated contrived economic events, regime changes, political assassinations, wars all proving pointless as the global south, those nations referred to as not being of the “Western Garden” as wast opined former E.U foreign relations spokesperson Josep Jungle Borrell, a despicable individual emblematic of the decline in European Diplomacy, succeeded as he, Borrell, has been by the even more vile, former Estonian P.M Kaja Kallas, Borrell, referring to the Global South, a part of the world comprising 74% of the global populace, also being representative of more nearly 70% of global GDP as being weeds, the jungle by inference given his referring to Europe and the West including U.S, U.K, Canada, Australia and allies as the “Garden” … laughable.

Suffice to say, BRICS+ , together the global south have had a gutsful, are pushing back, rightly so, interestingly enough the West, U.S, U.K, NATO, E.U have been found out on the Ukrainian steppe in this war they agitated for, their military technology found out to be over priced, over hyped junk, Russia, China developing Super conductors, Photolithography defeating ASML, developing computer chips that are as good as those once simply imported, forced to do so, the development of such, again being forced upon them ex sanctions, commercial aircraft, Jet engines, CNC machinery, all now indiginous to China, Russia, India in other words, Trumps maniacal response has compelled these nations targeted to speed up decoupling… soon the south will trade amongst themselves, Africa projected to be together South America the fastest economic areas on the planet whilst China and India’s huge populations will secure domestic growth for centuries… hence, good luck to the warmongers, seems they don’t get the big picture, they need the global south, the global south don’t need them… thankfully BIC has underscored this mindset, watch this space, thankfully, with China, Russia and India, all nuclear powers with huge populations that if need be can translate to militaries, their position is secured, no longer the easy pushovers they use to be, the world has changed, seems that memo still hasn’t been read by those who agitate for years long gone… as they ruminate a lost by gone world, the new world rises, one that has as its core focus, respect for sovereignty, non interference in domestic affairs of other states (translation… no regime changes, assassinations, imposing dictators, war mongering to seize resources of sovereign states etc..) respect for international convention, laws, norms and institutions.. who will reestablish the sanctity of international bodies like the ICC, U.N finally ensuring the Western politicisation of said bodies comes to the end deserved… to the West and its financial elites, this is anathema, a dichotomy, greed and avarice no more, hence the hegemon threshes in its death throes… hopefully thi# latest Trump, BIC error, the latest of many, will hasten its demise.. just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New New Zealand

