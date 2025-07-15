I don’t usually start the week with a Chart of the Week. But every now and then, something practically smacks me in the face—and this one definitely did.

If you’ve been following the Epstein file (cover‑up) story, chances are you’ve already seen that recent post by President Trump on Truth Social.

Uff. There’s a lot to unpack here. Honestly, it’s one of the wilder Trump tweets I’ve seen in a while.

The gist? He calls the files fake. Praises Pam Bondi for doing “a fantastic job.” Claims Epstein is just a distraction cooked up by Obama and Hillary. Says the whole thing is “Radical Left inspired”—and that “nobody cares” about Epstein anyway.

I’m sorry, but it really does feel like gaslighting at this point.

You’re probably familiar with the term. Gaslighting means trying to make someone question their own reality. Merriam-Webster even named it Word of the Year back in 2022. Honestly, they might’ve been a few years early—because the amount of gaslighting we’ve seen over the past 10 days has been nothing short of phenomenal.

And of course, it wasn’t just Trump. Scores of right-wing influencers, pundits, and X/Twitter personalities have all been singing from the same hymnal—“Nobody cares about Epstein.”

It’s almost like someone out there really wants to convince me this is a non-issue. That “nobody cares.” After all—so the thinking probably goes—if nobody cares, why should you?

I’m used to seeing this sort of thing from the Left, but it’s jarring to watch the same playbook—dismiss, deflect, downplay—now being run by people who usually pride themselves on “saying the quiet part out loud.”

Now, I like to think of myself as a data-driven guy. So I ran a quick check—and sure enough, the Google search trends for “Jeffrey Epstein” over the past month tells a very different story.

Turns out, the people claiming that “nobody cares” are dead wrong. Just take a look at that massive spike in the chart.

In fact, searches for “Jeffrey Epstein” are up a staggering 3,200% from just ten days ago. And from the looks of it, we’re nowhere near the peak.

Imagine my surprise.

Look, you’re free to think whatever you want about this story. Maybe it’s a cover-up, maybe it’s not. Personally, I think it is. Maybe Trump’s involved, maybe he’s not. Personally, I don’t think he is.

Some people even say this is just Trump playing 4D chess—that he wants the story to spread, and this is his bizarre way of making sure it does.

Sure. Whatever.

But here’s one thing you can’t allow…

You can’t let the talking heads gaslight you into thinking this is old news.

That it’s settled. Forgotten. Irrelevant. That “nobody cares.”

Because people do care about the truth. Very much so.

No amount of spin is going to bury that.

Regards,

Lau Vegys