I don’t usually start the week with a Chart of the Week. But every now and then, something practically smacks me in the face—and this one definitely did.
If you’ve been following the Epstein file (cover‑up) story, chances are you’ve already seen that recent post by President Trump on Truth Social.
Uff. There’s a lot to unpack here. Honestly, it’s one of the wilder Trump tweets I’ve seen in a while.
The gist? He calls the files fake. Praises Pam Bondi for doing “a fantastic job.” Claims Epstein is just a distraction cooked up by Obama and Hillary. Says the whole thing is “Radical Left inspired”—and that “nobody cares” about Epstein anyway.
I’m sorry, but it really does feel like gaslighting at this point.
You’re probably familiar with the term. Gaslighting means trying to make someone question their own reality. Merriam-Webster even named it Word of the Year back in 2022. Honestly, they might’ve been a few years early—because the amount of gaslighting we’ve seen over the past 10 days has been nothing short of phenomenal.
And of course, it wasn’t just Trump. Scores of right-wing influencers, pundits, and X/Twitter personalities have all been singing from the same hymnal—“Nobody cares about Epstein.”
It’s almost like someone out there really wants to convince me this is a non-issue. That “nobody cares.” After all—so the thinking probably goes—if nobody cares, why should you?
I’m used to seeing this sort of thing from the Left, but it’s jarring to watch the same playbook—dismiss, deflect, downplay—now being run by people who usually pride themselves on “saying the quiet part out loud.”
Now, I like to think of myself as a data-driven guy. So I ran a quick check—and sure enough, the Google search trends for “Jeffrey Epstein” over the past month tells a very different story.
Turns out, the people claiming that “nobody cares” are dead wrong. Just take a look at that massive spike in the chart.
In fact, searches for “Jeffrey Epstein” are up a staggering 3,200% from just ten days ago. And from the looks of it, we’re nowhere near the peak.
Imagine my surprise.
Look, you’re free to think whatever you want about this story. Maybe it’s a cover-up, maybe it’s not. Personally, I think it is. Maybe Trump’s involved, maybe he’s not. Personally, I don’t think he is.
Some people even say this is just Trump playing 4D chess—that he wants the story to spread, and this is his bizarre way of making sure it does.
Sure. Whatever.
But here’s one thing you can’t allow…
You can’t let the talking heads gaslight you into thinking this is old news.
That it’s settled. Forgotten. Irrelevant. That “nobody cares.”
Because people do care about the truth. Very much so.
No amount of spin is going to bury that.
Regards,
Lau Vegys
America is gone if we no longer care for and protect our children. Great? In what regard? What constitutes great? Homeless, drugs, mental health crisis, high suicide rates, in affordable fake healthcare that often hurts or kills, highest consumer of child sex porn…..what is great? Political clowns do NOT get to decide that for me. Those are not my values.
Lau Vegys… Doug, you are right on target with your comments, it seems we are being asked to forget about one of the very core principles upon which Trump campaigned, whether he did so disingenuously or outright sought to mislead is still up for debate, personally I don’t like the flavour of the way the administration is dealing with what is and was a truly sensitive subject, one that has riled up so many, after all and as we know, unless you are completely immoral, evil, you cannot look past such behaviour..
Good grief even in the criminal world it is know they mete out their own form of justice to those found to have been guilty of violating the sanctity of children… of those younger than prescribed legal age limits, why so, because no one irrespective who they might be can stomach the thought of a vulnerable defenceless child being assaulted sexually let alone physically assaulted, more so those incarcerated many of whom have children of their own, hence woe and betide anyone ever convicted of such activities especially pedophilia…
To most human beings it is repugnant abhorrent behaviour, inexcusable irrespective sexual orientation and no amount of minor attracted persons labelling will make such ok… regardless how hard twisted in the m8nd lawmakers might try to make it so, to normalise the truly immoral.. behaviour that is and can be succinctly said to meet the definition of evil, hence anyone who selfishly indulges such predilections is and rightly so persona non grata in any civil society, seems though for so called polite society, amongst elites such no longer applies, I read in Ca a law was passed whereby as long as the age difference between an adult and child is no greater than ten years that it matters not the sexual activity… truly depraved…
Then we learn Zionist Israel,has become a sanctuary for sexual deviants, especially pedophiles who turn up at the border claiming citizenship with their ask no Qs policy despite interpol warrants seeking some of those seeking Zionist citizenship irrespective the Warrants cite sexual criminal behaviour against minors… or worse, makes you wonder the sort of society they are trying to build, hardly surprising then what we see being perpetrated in Gaza, the rape, sodomy and torture being administered to Palestinians by Zionists…
As such no amount of obfuscating will “wish” this away, this Epstein issue has the ability, the legs, is truly filthy enough to really be able to run, I predict it will tip this Administration…. It will be the Achilles heel that destroys Trump and his presidency, watch this space, they are playing with real fire bull shitzening the American people, people impacted scream for justice, the perpetrators and evil,doers need held to account… if not anarchy and lawlessness results.
An unwillingness by successive administrations to purse and prosecute these perpetrators irrespective status or wealth will galvanise the populace to truly recognise how corrupt and broken their nation has become, of how immoral the leaders and supposed elites are, how they act with impunity… creating a real divide between your everyday Joes and Jayne’s and the 1% those in positions of power, of import… and therein lies the rub… nope, this will get a lot worse before it is over… just saying
Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) From New Zealand