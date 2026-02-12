Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Wakfer's avatar
Paul Wakfer
1h

Buy SCCO

Reply
Share
Ben's avatar
Ben
2h

Some of the copper miner etfs include ICOP, COPP, COPJ and COPX.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture