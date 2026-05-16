“The best way to invest in resource stocks is through private placements rather than in the open market.” - Doug Casey

Gold has moved.

But many of the junior gold stocks still haven’t.

That has created a strange setup. Gold is trading like something important has changed in the monetary world, but a lot of small exploration and development companies are still priced like gold is dead.

That gap won’t stay open forever.

Today, Doug found a private placement opportunity in a company that fits one of his favorite mining speculation setups: a past-producing, high-grade gold mine in a safe jurisdiction, with real infrastructure already in place, and a historical resource that the market may not be giving proper credit for yet.

Doug is participating in the financing himself.

And we’ve arranged with the company to extend this opportunity to our VIP/Founder members.

The company is Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. It trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol AZEM.

Arizona Eagle is raising up to C$3 million in a non-brokered private placement at C$1.10 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant can be exercised at C$1.50 for 36 months after closing.

Doug has always liked private placements because of the warrant. In the open market, you only get the share. In a financing like this, you get the share plus the right to buy more later at a fixed price if the company succeeds. That extra optionality can make a big difference in a junior resource speculation. If the stock runs, the warrant can become quite valuable. If it doesn’t, you don’t have to exercise it.

This is not a big, established mining company.

It’s a small explorer. That means risk. Real risk.

But the setup is compelling.

Arizona Eagle’s main asset is the Eagle Project in Yavapai County, Arizona, near Prescott Valley. The project is centered on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit that produced roughly 60,000 ounces of gold in the late 1980s.

The important part is what may still be left behind.

According to the company’s presentation, the McCabe Mine has a historical estimate of approximately 877,000 ounces of gold grading 11.7 g/t and more than 5 million ounces of silver grading 69 g/t.