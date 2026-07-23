Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
10h

Yes, These Delusional Keynesians somehow believe Inflation equates to Economic Growth which clearly does not, as demonstrated by Benjamin Shalom Bernanke and Janet Yellen who "Targeted 2% Inflation" as a goal. These Are Frankfurt School educated fake Economists aka Fabian Socialists (Communists). They wouldn't understand real Economics or Business Dynamics if it bit em in the ass. They wouldn't be able to operate a Lemonade stand in front of their homes. I hope they don't have children. Janet Yellen was one of the dimmest bulbs I had ever witnessed testifying before Congress. Inbreeding is a horrible thing.

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
8hEdited

Financial markets are presently experiencing an extreme mania, perhaps the worst in history, so one would expect precious metals to be out of favor. Recent price gains are likely largely attributable to central bank buying driven by attempted weaponization of the US dollar. Ultimate timing is only knowable in hindsight but anticipating skyrocketing precious metal prices in the years ahead is close to intellectual child's play at present, for those who aren't caught up in this mindless financial mania. However be warned, powerful deflationary forces characterize the early stage of financial collapse which might take precious metal prices lower in the interim.

As long as fiat money and credit expand via central bank action and within the financial system due to fractional reserves at financial intermediaries, thus distorting rates of interest, there will be financial manias and collapses. The notion that central banks are going to engineer a "soft landing" at this point is simple fantasy.

Worth noting, most economists are sold on the academic nonsense called Keynesianism so they will completely fail to anticipate inevitable outcomes yet again.

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