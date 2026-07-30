Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Raynard von Hahn's avatar
Raynard von Hahn
12h

Dr. Hunt,

I agree with your barbell strategy and that having liquidity in the form of cash, money market [instruments] and short term treasuries would be good.

But what if the bank or intermediary fails? Then I'm just another unsecured creditor.

What would be a better way to hold liquid assets?

For example, would it be advisable to

- hold cash in the form of physical gold that's stored in a vault, which is outside the banking system; and

- register money market instruments and short term treasuries in my own name, rather than having them held in my brokerage account?

Or is there a better solution?

Thank you for your insights.

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Lauran's avatar
Lauran
6h

Treasury.gov has had some problems as of late according to 2 friends of mine. They cannot get a total of what they own, or warranty paper. Maybe the site? One reader below asked if they should be owned in the name of the buyer. Yes, but I have never had a problem with owning short term treasuries with a brokerage. Excellent article, by the way. Thank you.

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