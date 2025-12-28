Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

dr. b
2hEdited

Relative value depends on when you start counting. Let’s start when gold decoupled from its long term steady price. Gold sold for $20/oz continuously until January 30th, 1934. Dow sold for 103.74 on that date. At current prices, the DOW is up approximately 468 times since then and gold is up about 225 times. That’s not counting dividends. Nowhere near a superior performance for gold.

