Dear Reader,

We believe 2025 marks the start of what could be one of the most transformative decades in modern history.

AI is moving faster than ever, energy markets are in flux, and Trump’s policies are rewriting the rules—all while ballooning debt and stubborn inflation quietly build pressure beneath the surface. It’s a time of change—and those who focus on the right opportunities will thrive.

To help you make sense of it all, we’ve put together two must-read essays for this forward-looking first issue of the year.

The first is my conversation with Doug Casey, focused squarely on the opportunities this year presents. From metals to energy and beyond, Doug breaks down where he sees the most compelling plays, how current policies under Trump could tip the scales, and the key market forces to watch. His insights are grounded in decades of navigating volatility—and they’re as relevant as ever.

The second piece, by Matt Smith, steps back to look at the bigger picture for the coming decade. He introduces the “Infinite Pie” concept, where breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and energy come together to unlock extraordinary growth and innovation. But there’s a catch—there’s a bottleneck. And for savvy investors, that bottleneck is a golden opportunity.

Together, these essays provide both a roadmap for 2025 and a broader strategy for the years ahead.

This issue's a bit meatier than usual, but it’s packed with insights that could change your future. I’m confident you’ll find it thought-provoking, actionable, and worth your time.

Regards,

Lau Vegys