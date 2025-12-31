Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Sergio Luconi
5h

Doug, excellent angle! Thanks.

History has a long memory.

What we’re seeing today feels eerily similar to Hitler forcing France to sign its surrender in the very same train wagon where Germany had surrendered after WWI — a symbolic act of revenge, not just victory.

In the 19th century, Britain flooded China with opium to drain its silver and break its economy. Let’s be honest: the entire West benefited from that system, not just England.

Fast forward to now.

China is flooding the West with addictive products and dependencies — digital, financial, industrial. At the same time, it is quietly accumulating what the world desperately needs: real assets, strategic resources, and yes, silver.

History doesn’t repeat itself exactly.

But it rhymes — and sometimes, it settles old accounts.

Manny
5h

Samsung’s move to invest directly into silver miners to secure future silver supply went largely unnoticed, but it is a clear indication that they are worried about securing much needed silver.

