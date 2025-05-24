Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Lynch's avatar
Joseph Lynch
43m

The KPMA needs your support! The federally run Yukon government is stonewalling all placer activity inDawson City. This region should be booming and filled with activity, considering the price of gold. The tourists complain there are no services and no food in town. The placer miner are family run green businesses that have washed rock and kept the surrounding nature beautiful and plentiful for over past 125 years! They don’t deserve to be treated with such utter contempt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture