Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Harbaugh's avatar
Jeff Harbaugh
4h

I went to the AFBF web site you highlighted with the thought of pointing them to your article. I could not see a way to contact them except to join, which I thought interesting. I have seen articles similar to yours from other writers so people seem to be aware of just how silly their claims are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
3h

Thank you. Great truth telling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doug Casey & Matthew Smith
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture