Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Andy Figueroa's avatar
Andy Figueroa
8h

That final picture tells the whole story.

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dp755's avatar
dp755
10h

100% correct, they do it to fool the stupid...... and most people are stupid, sorry to say.

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