Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Laramie
6h

Good points. There will be fallout. Be on the lookout.

There are some podcasters I've never been taken in by. Jordan Peterson, Sam Harris, Ben Shapiro and . . . Steve Bannon. I consider him more akin to a professional wrestler than a serious thinker. Perhaps because he is jealous of Musk's success, he frequently makes over the top statements directed Musk's way. ('Deport him.' !!!!!) These types of comments are how you tell Bannon is not smart.

I've also never been taken in by Trump. I can say two good things about him: (1) he has highlighted how corrupt the MSM is; and (2) he was better than the alternative, even if not by much.

That said, I have been taken in by Musk. I do think he bought Twitter for all the right reasons, and I do think he genuinely wanted to help by advocating for DOGE. In that light, I can completely understand why he is seething after sacrificing so much of his personal reputation and wealth on behalf of an ingrate like Donald Trump. I'm not a Trump hater, but the way he has treated Musk is despicable.

Liz LaSorte
6h

“Give them bread and circuses” and they will never revolt: https://open.substack.com/pub/lizlasorte/p/give-them-bread-and-circuses-and?r=76q58&utm_medium=ios

