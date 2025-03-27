We have a guest essay for you today from Paul Rosenberg, a longtime friend of both Doug Casey and Matt Smith. Paul is the author of the Freeman’s Perspective newsletter, as well as several books including A Lodging of Wayfaring Men, Production Versus Plunder, and The Breaking Dawn. Paul’s writing blends deep insight with a clear, principled perspective that’s been shaped over decades of thinking and living outside the mainstream. Settle in and enjoy—it’s a sharp and timely piece from a trusted voice.

Predicting the end of communism is a fool’s errand, of course. Liars duping people with promises of free stuff is a recurring historical theme. It will happen again, and communism (by whatever name) has proven itself terribly useful to power-grabbers.

The 20th century’s Western communism, however, after lording over dozens of governments in the name of “looking out for the little guy,” “social consciousness” and a hundred other lying slogans, is ending.

The long march through the institutions is over. The American people, or at least a majority of them, have authorized a new President to rip up the old infrastructure. (In fact they’re demanding it.) And so the President and his team are doing just that.

The communists, whether calling themselves socialists, progressives or whatever, were foolish enough to consolodate their grift in Washington DC. It was the big money-pot, of course, but they over-committed, over-reached and truly believed they couldn’t lose.

Until they lost big, of course. Some of them are still in denial, but with USAID more or less shuttered and their other big money spigots (Dept. of Education, EPA, ActBlue, etc.) being examined and dealt with now, their days of forever free money are over.

The big operators will most likely run to Brussels, or even to Ottawa, and in fact some already have. Both outposts of the Euro-elite, however, have money troubles aplenty and will quickly be bankrupted. The smarmy suits of EU Central and its satellites will no doubt provide a festival of gaslighting and other disgusts.

Author Jeff Thomas likes to say that “Communism ends with a whimper, not with a bang,” and that, thank God, is what we’re witnessing in real time.

To understand how this will play out, it’s crucial to understand the role of legitimacy in public affairs. For any rulership to thrive, its people must believe that shedding their wealth and blood for the sake of their rulers makes them righteous. If this faith is absent, rulership exists on borrowed time.

The problem 20th century communism ran into is simply that they trashed their legitimacy. After receiving the benefit of every doubt, decade after decade, they thought it was as permanent as a force of nature. And so they thought nothing of putting drag queens into kindergartens, following them with gay porn, teaching little Johnny that he might actually be a girl and so on, ad nauseam. And all that beyond their bizarre and failed Covid tyranny. (Hint: everyone got it anyway.)

It turned out, however, that people did eventually become nausiated. And so communism’s seemingly endless benefit of the doubt finally expired, at least for a majority of Americans.

From here on, people will dare to look at the sins of the communists-socialists-progressives, rather than reflexively turning their eyes away. 20th century communism (for simplicity I’ll call it 20CC) is not able to survive that.

Even now we can see this: Aside from those who were fed by 20CC’s wealth skimming, no one is making much noise over massive cuts to those wealth streams. To make the point, I’ll put this into very direct terms:

Most of us would risk our lives for our children, and perhaps for our neighbors. But who would risk their life for the Department of Education?

The answer, of course, is no one. And so 20CC is doomed. Their only recourse is to stitch their ripped legitimacy back together. The fact, however, is that they have no facility for building or repairing, while with each passing day something new is being torn apart.

Already a hundred thousand 20CC operatives have been booted from the operation. The important part of that is not the paychecks which will stop going out, but that 20CC’s most essential system – that of delivering favors – is losing its operators: the switches and valves will no longer be manned. That again means game over. When the bribee can no longer deliver, the briber stops paying.

This will also affect the ever-recalcitrant US Congress. Let’s be honest about the billion dollars in political donations they collect every year, admitting that this is merely the visible side of a huge favor-delivery system.

Some portion of that money comes from hopeful grannies, of course, but I wouldn’t bet on that being any more than ten percent. Giant corporations do not part with millions of dollars unless they expect to get something from it… nor would any reasonable actor.

The US Congress will likely be the last entity to give up the skim, but already they’re being undermined.

An interesting part of this will involve the entrenched intellectual classes: college professors, administrators, teachers unions and so on. “Education” has been a great and high god that 20CC owned in full. That legitimacy has also failed, and badly. Among many other evidences, pretty well no one believes that government schools are the best choice for their children.

Eleven percent of American children are educated entirely apart from that great and high god, and a larger group are primarily separated from it. These families have fled, even though flight came with a very significant price tag. And I won’t bother delving into the abysmal reputations teachers unions and college administrators have earned for themselves.

The fallout from this will be slower than slashing Federal departments, but it will also have broad and enduring effects. If whole generations can no longer be cast into a single and very tightly shaped mold, reflexively complying 98 percent of the time, 20CC is again doomed.

The lords of 20CC are not able to convince people their way is right via facts and dispassionate reason; such things are beyond them, being difficult and slow. Without a deeply conditioned populace, their system cannot continue... and the conditioning just broke.

20CC was built and maintained by self-aggrandizing intellectuals who believed working people to be their natural inferiors. Regardless of their occasional “Joe Lunchbucket” rhetoric, it has become ever so clear that they despise working people, and that they especially despise their traditional ethics.

Blue collar people, as it turns out, are not the idiots 20CC believed them to be. They noticed when the high-and-mighties called them “deplorables,” when they demanded taxes from their tips and regimented the collection of those tips. They have not forgotten “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor” and the rest of the lies they were told. Nor have they forgotten people losing their jobs if they didn’t take a highly questionable vaccine that didn’t work anyway.

Bad luck for 20CC that blue collar work is coming back right now, just as they have trashed their legitimacy and as people have lost their fear of speaking freely.

What will seal the fate of 20CC is a renewed recognition that Western civilization has been an astonishing blessing to the human race. Our recent report on The Trumpian Renaissance (more on that below) establishes this in some detail, but while all civilizations have been less than perfect, our Western civilization (a Judeo-Christian civilization) has been far, far more productive and less flawed than any of the others.

The great deception of 20CC was to fixate on any flaw of our civilization (and many more they merely imagined), condemning the whole because it was less than 100 percent pure. This was no less than vandalism, and it continued for a long, long time.

Once Americans grasp that the civilization of Jesus and Isaiah, of Newton and Einstein, of Raphael, Da Vinci, Bacon, Locke, Jefferson, Mozart, Brahms, Edison, Bell and the Wright brothers was a blessing to the world, a change in eras is assured. The rest of the West will follow and the entire world will benefit from it.

Once people do accept that their civilization is a blessing – and once they see themselves as independent carriers of that civilization – they will continue forward with vitality. Not all will be pristine, of course, but it will be markedly better.

Given the situation we’ve been living through, good news can be jarring and even troubling. Nonetheless, what we see in front of us is a real possibility, even a likelihood, of better times. Not perfect times, of course, but markedly better.

As mentioned above, we’ve just published a Trumpian Renaissance report, and in it you’ll find detailed coverage of precisely where we’re going and what it will be like. (It’s 43 pages overall.) We examine whether the IRS really could be eliminated, the massive and positive effects of a return to manufacturing and the return of a proud family life. We cover the structural changes that are driving the entire process, and how all of us will enjoy life in a far less caustic environment... that our children and grandchildren may have the blessing of growing in a cleaner and more affirming environment.

And, of course, we spend a good deal of space on building our wealth, both during the changes and in the very different environment they are creating.

This won’t be only an American change, by the way. It’s arriving first and strongest in America but it’s spreading, and the rest of the West is naturally suited to it.

What we’re witnessing is an extremely arrogant model collapsing from the weight of its own madness. As we move forward it will be replaced, piece by piece. In this report you’ll find a first set of images of the improved world we’re forming right now.

The report also covers the things which could derail these improvements. Such threats need to be taken seriously, and so we define them and examine each one’s likelihood of success, as well as how to prevent them altogether.

And so, for the first time in a very long time, it’s time to consider the possibility that things may be turning in a positive direction. Problems will remain, of course (we’ll have those until humanity itself sufficiently improves), but we have, for the first time in my fairly long life, a strong opportunity to reverse the decline of our civilization. It’s important for us to see it and to support it. Please get the report.

Paul Rosenberg

freemansperspective.com