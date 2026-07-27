Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
2h

Beautifully explained. Looking forward to your next two letters on "when credit deflates and monetary authorities inflate in response. And what happens if the uncontrollable capacitors discharge in the midst of this. And in the third letter, how to position for it."

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Attila Rebak's avatar
Attila Rebak
20m

"Eagerness to find indexes for the measurement of purchasing power silenced all scruples. Both the doubtfulness and the incomparability of the price records employed and the arbitrary character of the procedures used for the computation of averages were disregarded."

— Ludwig von Mises, Human Action

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