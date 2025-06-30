Dear Reader,

This month, we’ve got a compelling pick for you—one that sits right at the heart of Trump’s resource nationalism agenda.

It's a rare earths play, but with a major twist that puts it in a league of its own.

What makes it so special? It has something almost no other company in North America can claim—and it's exactly what you need to turn America's massive rare earth deposits into actual revenue.

But before we get into all that, we've got another wide-ranging conversation with Doug Casey, where he walks through his favorite picks from our portfolio. From precious metals to energy and beyond, Doug breaks down the companies he’s most excited about right now—and shares his thoughts on some of our recent doubles.

Since this issue covers a lot of ground, I'll keep this brief and let you dive right in.

Happy investing,

Lau Vegys

Inside the Portfolio: A Conversation with Doug Casey

Lau Vegys: Folks on our Phyle calls have been asking about your favorite picks from the current portfolio. And with 30+ positions now, I figured it’d be helpful to sit down with you again and walk through your top 1–2 standouts in each section of our portfolio.

Doug Casey: Sure. But let me emphasize that this advice isn't tailored for your specific situation. These are simply stocks I like now. Everyone's situation is different. Your capital, risk tolerance, timeline, what you already own—it all matters. These stocks are high-potential speculations, not heirlooms.

If you've been with us a while, you probably already know which sectors appeal to you. You don't need to own every single stock we recommend or even have exposure to all five portfolio categories. There's no need to chase every new idea just because we write about it.

That said, when we do present new ideas, read the full writeup, and decide if it makes sense for your situation. This goes for everyone, whether you're a longtime subscriber or just getting started with us.

If you're new to the service, I'd suggest going back through a few recent issues to get a feel for our approach in analyzing companies. See which ideas make sense to you.

After that, it's all about risk management. Never go all-in on anything. Buy in tranches. And when you're sitting on gains, take some profits. Resource stocks are very volatile; we want to limit risk. You should know the drill by now.

Lau: Wise words, Doug. Okay, so with that in mind, let's start with precious metals—that's our biggest section. And of course, we're mainly talking about mining companies here, from explorers to producers and royalty plays.

Doug: You know how I feel about mining. It's a crappy 19th century choo-choo train business featuring big yellow machines digging up dirt, with every imaginable characteristic of a bad business. You have to spend enormous amounts of capital upfront just to find a mineable resource, with no guarantee it'll be profitable. And if by some miracle you’re successful, you've got NGOs, governments, and natives all lining up with their hands out to extract money and make your life miserable. It's an all-around horrible business.

But the good news is that these stocks are so cheap now that public psychology will finally turn. Their natural volatility can become a huge advantage. At some point the public and institutions will rush into this tiny corner of the market that nobody cares about right now. When that happens, it will go up a lot because they're such a teeny-weeny portion of the market. We've seen this happen about five times in the last 50 years, and I'm betting this will be the sixth time.